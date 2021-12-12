WorkQuest Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WorkQuest Token has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $62,970.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0513 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00040721 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,467,448 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars.

