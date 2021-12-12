Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Kennametal posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.38. 332,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.06. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

