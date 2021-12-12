Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Home Depot by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

Shares of HD opened at $415.40 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

