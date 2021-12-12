The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $152.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.74 and its 200-day moving average is $172.86. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

