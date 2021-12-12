Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,612 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after purchasing an additional 435,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $213.40 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.10 and its 200-day moving average is $226.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $410.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

