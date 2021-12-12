Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $17.02 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.2% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 41,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Visa by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.