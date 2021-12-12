$13.25 Million in Sales Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to post $13.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the highest is $13.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year sales of $40.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.90 million to $40.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $150.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.90 million to $156.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Latch stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. 712,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,502. Latch has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Latch by 151.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Latch during the third quarter worth $125,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

