$0.27 EPS Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITE. Truist upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.54. 149,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,668. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total transaction of $3,451,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,139 shares of company stock worth $13,878,329 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,388,000 after purchasing an additional 125,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,878 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,341,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,290,000 after purchasing an additional 164,726 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

