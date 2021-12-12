Gravity Finance Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $59,432.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.09 or 0.08182407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00079772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,467.82 or 1.00058042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

