Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.67.

Several brokerages have commented on ZD. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

ZD stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.60. The company had a trading volume of 474,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,216. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $93.78 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.44.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Ziff Davis by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

