Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives $159.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arkema in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS ARKAY traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.88. 1,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873. Arkema has a 12 month low of $105.70 and a 12 month high of $141.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Arkema will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

