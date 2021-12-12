Venus (XVS) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. Venus has a total market cap of $213.14 million and $34.18 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.33 or 0.00036319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,795.20 or 0.98639252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00049489 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.73 or 0.00831438 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,624,808 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

