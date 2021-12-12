Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 369,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,612. The company has a market capitalization of $708.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,451 shares during the period. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Select Energy Services by 74.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Select Energy Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 27.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

