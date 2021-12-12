Brokerages Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.91. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $61.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 19.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 47.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 358.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 53.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

FMBH traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.36. 15,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,115. The firm has a market cap of $766.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $45.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

