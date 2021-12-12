AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AHCO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 677,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,985. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $53,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $23,370,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 31.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after acquiring an additional 977,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 926,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 844,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.