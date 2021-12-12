Polychain Monsters Achieves Market Cap of $31.55 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for $9.25 or 0.00018325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $31.55 million and $982,543.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00040706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

