Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15,469.00

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $15,469.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00012881 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00192225 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001040 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.