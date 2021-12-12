Adshares Price Reaches $3.06 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $64.18 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $3.06 or 0.00006059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,984,392 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

