Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $440.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $445.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,158 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.49. 840,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,881. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.42. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $417.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

