Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,207 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.8% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,671,782,000 after purchasing an additional 435,238 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $213.40 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $410.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.83.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

