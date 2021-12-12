Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Yum China posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. Yum China has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Yum China by 3.9% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 3.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

