Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 240.00 to 260.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 2,678,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. Barclays has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter worth about $89,162,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 433.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Barclays by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 116.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,514 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth approximately $17,133,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

