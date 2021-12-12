Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,113.13 ($14.76).

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRES. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.27) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.77) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.93) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.26) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.77) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

FRES stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 861.20 ($11.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 888.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,473.13. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 742.60 ($9.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,280 ($16.97). The stock has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

