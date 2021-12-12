Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,663.00

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $468,406.61 and $4,663.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00004632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00058398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.09 or 0.08134151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00079714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,560.40 or 0.99940906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00057066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About Power Index Pool Token

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

