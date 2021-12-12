Rubies Price Reaches $0.0293 on Major Exchanges (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 12th. Rubies has a total market capitalization of $305,517.72 and approximately $94.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubies coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rubies has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rubies alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00174451 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00021652 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.26 or 0.00526311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00059857 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

Rubies (CRYPTO:RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rubies is a Business and Entertainment Crypto Currency. RBIES coin is mined though bet-mining. Bet-Mining new Rubies will help determine the price per coin, if people determine that it takes 0.015 BTC to make 1 BTC betting volume to unlock 30 Rubies via Bet-Mining, then that would put each Ruby valued at 0.0005 BTC. Markets will ultimately determine the value however. Bet-Mining halved on June 1st 2016The next halving occurs December 1st 2016 Current reward is 200 Rubies per 1 BTC of volume “

Rubies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RBIESUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rubies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.