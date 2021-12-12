Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $35.46 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $472.74 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

