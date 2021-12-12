Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 75,383 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 255.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,383 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 63.3% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a PE ratio of 190.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

