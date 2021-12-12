AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lessened by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,002,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $125.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $126.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

