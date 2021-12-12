Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,589 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $100.64 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $110.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

