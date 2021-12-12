Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $5.18 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.0% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $1,231,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 25,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock worth $3,502,108,921. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $1,017.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,013.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $799.55. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 329.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

