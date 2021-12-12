Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €171.43 ($192.62).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($235.96) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($202.25) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($202.25) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday.

AFX stock traded down €2.55 ($2.87) on Tuesday, hitting €171.00 ($192.13). 155,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,405. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €105.40 ($118.43) and a 1-year high of €202.00 ($226.97). The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €172.14 and a 200-day moving average of €174.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

