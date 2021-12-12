Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 299,342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,509,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.8% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 145,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,421,000 after buying an additional 23,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.38.

NASDAQ COST opened at $558.82 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $561.27. The stock has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.71 and a 200-day moving average of $451.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

