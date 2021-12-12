Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 23,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

NYSE DIS opened at $152.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a PE ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.74 and a 200-day moving average of $172.86.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.