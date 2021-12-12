Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,461.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,492.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,466.22. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Loop Capital lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,639.41.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

