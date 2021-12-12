iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lifted by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

