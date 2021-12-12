Anchor (ANCT) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and approximately $6,473.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00040207 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

