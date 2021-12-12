PowerPool (CVP) Price Tops $1.21 on Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 12th. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $43.59 million and $4.89 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00040207 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,104,686 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

