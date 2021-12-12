Virtue Poker (VPP) Reaches One Day Volume of $667,032.00

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $667,032.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00058507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.11 or 0.08083560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00079668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,373.46 or 0.99898531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtue Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtue Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

