Color Platform (CLR) Trading Up 50.6% Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 31.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 12th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $841,124.54 and $51.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,424.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.30 or 0.00908873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00267704 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00028335 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.