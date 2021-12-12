WOWswap (WOW) Price Up 3.2% This Week

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for $9.46 or 0.00018950 BTC on exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $210,409.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00058257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.55 or 0.08079481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00079991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,191.15 or 1.00536251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00057150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002708 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

