Bank OZK Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bank OZK lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 21.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $164.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.59. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

