Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 362,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,569,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

