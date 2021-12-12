The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Boosted by Bank OZK

Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,943 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.4% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $74.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.72.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

