Simmons Bank Purchases 258 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,828,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,242,554,000 after acquiring an additional 538,174 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 3,021,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,459,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $249.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

