Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 5,477 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.9% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 60.6% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,048,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $88,971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 44,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.19.

NYSE CVS opened at $98.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

