HighTower Trust Services LTA Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HighTower Trust Services LTA trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Amundi bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 318.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a market cap of $296.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.