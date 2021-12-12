Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $567.51 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.83 billion and $691.44 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $567.51 or 0.01136759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00058257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.55 or 0.08079481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00079991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,191.15 or 1.00536251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00057150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,981,463 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

