Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135,138 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,084,000 after acquiring an additional 97,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,741,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

SEE traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $65.10. The stock had a trading volume of 810,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,001. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

