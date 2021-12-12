Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on TRHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 671,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,356. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $34,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $745,096.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 495,096 shares of company stock worth $6,785,644. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.