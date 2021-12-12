Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after buying an additional 186,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $398.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.